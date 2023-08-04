This is by far the best crab I have eaten all year

Snappy Snappy      Address : 12 Pins Coffee, Letterfrack, Connemara, Co Galway Telephone : N/A Cuisine : Fish Website : https://www.instagram.com/snappysnappycrab/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

Michael Nagle opened his food truck, Snappy Snappy, last summer in an enviable site looking out over Ballinakill Bay, and is trading from the same spot this year. A student of music at Berklee College of Music in Boston, he had been inspired by the famous New England lobster rolls to do something similar back home, and chose to feature local crab, which he sources from Renvyle Fisheries. The crab roll is the star on this very concise menu. When available, crab claws feature, and a crab tostada with guajillo chilli, pickled red onion and coriander, which evolved from the new Hot Bois Tacos truck nearby, has just been added to the menu. Sourdough is from So-Doh, a micro-bakery in Renvyle, and the rolls are made fresh on-site each day. There is a good selection of craft beer available, as well as Johnny Fall Down cider and wine.

What did we order?

When we visited there were only two options, so we ordered the crab roll and crab on an open sourdough sandwich. There is a choice of two dressings, so we went for one of each.

Snappy Snappy crab roll and crab on an open sourdough sandwich.

How was the service?

Very friendly. We placed our order at the food truck and waited for it to be ready at one of the picnic tables, some of which are under an impressive stretch awning for shelter.

Was the food nice?

Snappy Snappy’s crab roll is as good as it gets. There is a generous amount of really fresh crab, loaded into a Japanese-style milk roll, which has been toasted with butter. The lemon, dill and mustard mayo is light and brings it all together without masking the flavour. A side of green beans in a house-made almond dressing is also delicious. The open crab sandwich, which also comes with green beans, is similarly good. This time we opted for the chilli and lemon mayo, which has a mild spicy kick.

What about the packaging?

Packaging is compostable and there are composting bins on-site.

What did it cost?

€33 for lunch for two people – crab roll, €16.50; and open crab sandwich, €16.50.

Where does it deliver?

There is no delivery, open daily, 12pm-8pm.

Would I order it again?

Most definitely. This is as good as fresh crab gets. It is worth noting that the Hot Bois Tacos food truck is on the same site, so non-fish eaters have plenty of tasty options there too. There is also plenty of parking.