Business lunch: 11 great restaurants that seal the deal

Al Boschetto

2 Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4; 01-6673784, alboschetto.ie

The business people of Ballsbridge can often be found packing out this deceptively spacious Italian spot that has been at the heart of the village for nearly 30 years. Owners Jimmy and Loreta oversee a menu of pizzas, pastas and mains with warm hospitality that genuinely keeps people coming back for more. On a sunny day the outdoor terrace alongside the Dodder is a pleasure. Joanne Cronin

Dax restaurant: very fine wine list and impeccable service. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Dax

23 Pembroke Street Upper, Dublin 2; 01-6761494, dax.ie

This is one of the loveliest places to dine in Dublin. The €52 lunch menu is as enjoyable for an indulgent daytime treat as it is for the many business lunches that happen here, in quiet corners and semi-private areas. Graham Neville’s cooking is classic, with his signature stuffed courgette flower, delicately cooked fish and delicious meat dishes. Olivier Meisonnave’s very fine wine list and impeccable service complete the experience. Corinna Hardgrave

Delahunt offers excellent food, booths for privacy and a courtyard that's available for private hire. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Delahunt

39 Camden Street Lower, Dublin 2; 01-5984880, delahunt.ie

An €80 multi-course tasting menu was a recent discovery at Delahunt. Snacks were followed by ceviche, scallops, grilled lamb and cheese, finishing with a peach and milk sorbet. It was a glorious flow of dishes, undisturbed by back stories. There are booths here that offer a good level of privacy and the courtyard, seating up to 16 guests, is available for private hire. CH

Ely Wine Bar

22 Ely Place, Dublin 2; 01-676 8986, elywinebar.ie

It is hard to believe that next year Ely will have been open for 25 years. Downstairs in the cellar, food by chef Luca Rocco brings a northern Italian influence to the best of Irish produce; and the 350-strong wine list ranges from €28 to €1,000, with 40 wines available by the glass. The handsome room upstairs is available for private hire and is perfect for a lunch or dinner meeting, with capacity for 22 guests. CH

READ MORE

Flavours of wintertime France on the terrace at La Maison, Castle Market, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times

La Maison

15 Castle Market, Dublin 2; 01-672 7258, lamaisondublin.com

The pre-theatre menu here, with two/three courses for €32.50/€39, is quite the bargain as it is likely to feature their wonderful French onion soup, confit duck and crème brûlée. Dining on the heated terrace can certainly conjure up all of those French feels in the depths of winter. It’s a popular spot for lunch too, with plenty of business being discussed over sole meunière and a glass or two of wine. CH

Osteria Lucio

Clanwilliam Terrace, Dublin 4; 01-6624198, osterialucio.com

You are likely to hear tech-bro chatter at the large communal table opposite the pizza oven in this atmospheric restaurant, as the Google offices are just across the street. Popular for lunch, pre-theatre dining and dinner, Italian food is taken seriously by former Michelin-star chef Ross Lewis. The suckling pork shoulder cooked in the wood-burning oven is a must-order item. CH

Pearl Brasserie

20 Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2; 01-6613572, pearl-brasserie.com

Hovering a bit below the radar, Pearl Brasserie has continued to be a discreet lunch or dinner spot which is as suitable for a quiet business chat as it is for a very fine meal with friends. Asian influences are threaded through classic French dishes on the a la carte and €99 tasting menu. There are private booths that seat up to four guests and semi-private areas for 10-30 guests. CH

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud

21 Upper Merrion Street, Dublin 2, Co Dublin; 01-6764192, restaurantpatrickguilbaud.ie

The lunch menu, currently priced at €95, has long been a favourite for business lunches and prices escalate to €245 for the a la carte eight-course tasting menu. A deep wine list will make a further dent in that expense account. If you’re hosting a larger gathering, there’s the very handsome Roderic O’Connor room which seats up to 25 people. With two Michelin stars, it’s very much fine dining food, but it’s never too out there and is always extremely good. CH

The Club at Goffs. Photograph: Cathal Noonan

The Club at Goffs

Somebody got the bright idea to pull a dream team together – Derry and Sallyanne Clarke and James Sheridan – and it works admirably. The menu is based on the classics; scallops are served with French asparagus in a bisque dotted with morels, rump of lamb is blushing pink and sweetbreads are pitch perfect, all rounded out with delicious desserts. The prices are punchy but it’s still relatively good value. CH

Comfortable booths offer a good level of privacy in The Saddle Room at the Shelbourne Hotel

The Saddle Room

The Shelbourne Hotel, St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2; 01-6634500, theshelbourne.com

As suitable for quiet dinners with friends as it is for business dining, the comfortable booths here offer a good level of privacy. The food is classic, with a seafood bar highlighting the oysters and crustaceans on the menu. Dover sole is a speciality, as is roasted Curragh lamb and Chateaubriand for two. Two private rooms are available for hire for 16-20 people. CH

Shanahan’s on the Green is ever popular with business people. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Shanahan’s

119 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2; 01-4070939, shanahans.ie

In a food scene that is constantly changing, Shanahan’s remains ever popular, be it with families, couples or business groups. Owner John Shanahan has relocated full time to Dublin, where he is regularly found greeting each table in person. It may cost a few bob but the generous home-made bread, perfectly grilled steaks and excellent French fries served in linen napkins are surely worth it. Look out for the new cocktail and bar-food menu in the downstairs Oval Office bar. JC