New Met Éireann weather warnings issued as Storm Boelo follows Austen

Cork County Council workers clear drains in Enniskeane, Co Cork, in preparation for Storm Austen, which is to be quickly followed by Storm Boelo. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Fresh orange and yellow weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann as Storm Boelo is due to cross parts of the country over the bank holiday weekend.

The forecaster said “very heavy and intense rain” was expected in the south of the country, with flooding likely to follow.

A status-orange rain warning will come into effect for Kerry from 7am on Saturday until 2pm.

An orange wind warning for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo will be in place from 2pm on Saturday until 9am on Sunday.

A yellow rain warning has been issued for Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Leitrim, Limerick, Mayo and Sligo for between 4am and 3pm on Saturday. A yellow wind warning is in place for Connacht, Clare, Kerry and Limerick from 1pm on Saturday until noon on Sunday.

A yellow wind warning is also in place for Donegal from 1pm on Saturday until 3pm on Sunday.

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Northern Ireland from 6pm on Saturday until 3pm on Sunday. The forecaster warned of 80km/h to 90km/h gusts, with winds up to 120km/h in exposed areas.

Saturday morning is expected to be wet and windy with widespread rain and fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds, reaching near gale force or gale force near coasts.

[ Storm Austen: Thousands without power, Bus Éireann services cancelled as storm brings disruptionOpens in new window ]

The rain is likely to be heavy at times, especially in the west and southwest with spot flooding possible, said Met Éireann.

A clearance to blustery showers will follow through the afternoon, with isolated thunderstorms possible in the northwest, as winds veer southwest to west. Highest temperatures are likely to be between 12 and 15 degrees.

Sunday morning will be breezy with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds. There will be sunny spells and scattered showers in the morning, with longer spells of rain possible in the northwest.

Showers will gradually become isolated from the south through the day but with more cloud developing. Highest temperatures will be between 9 to 12 degrees.

Rain will extend northeastward through Monday morning with moderate to fresh southeasterly winds. Some drier intervals are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening but winds will veer south to southwest, increasing fresh to strong and gusty during the evening. Temperatures will probably be mild and humid, with highs of 14-17 degrees.