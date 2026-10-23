New Met Éireann weather warnings expected as Storm Boelo follows Austen

Cork County Council workers clear drains in Enniskeane, Co Cork in preparation for Storm Austen, which is being quickly followed by Storm Boelo. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Met Éireann is expected to issue fresh weather warnings later on Friday as Storm Boelo is due to affect parts of Ireland over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Storm Boelo is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to Northern Ireland over the coming days.

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Northern Ireland from 6pm on Saturday until 3pm on Sunday. It warned of The forecaster warned of 80km/h to 90km/h gusts, with winds up to 120km/h in exposed areas.

A status yellow rain and wind warning for Leinster and Munster is currently in force until 10am on Friday due to Storm Austen. Met Éireann is due to issue a new warning once the current warning has expired.

Saturday morning will be wet and windy with widespread rain and fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds, reaching near gale force or gale force near coasts.

[ Storm Austen: Thousands without power, Bus Éireann services cancelled as storm brings disruptionOpens in new window ]

The rain will be heavy at times, especially in the west and southwest with spot flooding possible, said Met Éireann.

A clearance to blustery showers will follow through the afternoon, with isolated thunderstorms possible in the northwest, as winds veer southwest to west. Highest temperatures will be between 12 and 15 degrees.

Sunday morning will be breezy with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds. There will be sunny spells and scattered showers in the morning with longer spells of rain possible in the northwest.

Showers will gradually become isolated from the south through the day but with more cloud developing. Highest temperatures will be between 9 to 12 degrees.

Rain will extend north-eastward through Monday morning with moderate to fresh south-easterly winds. Some drier intervals will develop during the afternoon and evening but winds will veer south to southwest, increasing fresh to strong and gusty during the evening. Temperatures will be mild and humid, with highs of 14-17 degrees.