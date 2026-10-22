Main Points

A status-yellow rain and wind warning for Leinster and Munster comes into effect at 7pm on Thursday and will be in place until 10am on Friday

Wicklow, Wexford and Dublin have a status orange rain warning in place from 2am until 8am Friday

Counties Waterford, Cork and Kerry have an orange warning for rain in place from 10pm on Thursday until 5am on Friday

Key Reads

Storm Austen: Council staff on industrial action to carry out emergency work as needed

Waterford City and County Council advises public to exercise caution during Storm Austen

Following a meeting of Waterford City and County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team (SWAT) this afternoon, “proactive preparations” are being put in place to deal with the potential impacts of Storm Austen.

As part of these preparations, ground crews are clearing fallen leaves and debris particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas, where drainage gullies can become obstructed during periods of heavy rainfall.

The crews will be on call throughout the night to deal with issues as they arise, such as blocked drains and gulley overflows.

Waterford Fire Service and the Swift Water Response Teams are also on standby.

In the event that sandbags are required, they will be available at Waterford City and County Council Depots in Dungarvan (X35 N793) Carrickphierish in the city (X91 N40T), Tramore (X91 PV08), Leperstown, Dunmore East (X91 YH90), and Tallow (P51 VX71) and also at Clashmore GAA Centre (P36 ET26) and Siopa Nua and Passage East.

“Waterford City and County Council advises the public to exercise caution, heed public safety advice and avoid unnecessary journeys as driving conditions may be hazardous, with surface water flooding expected,” a statement read.

“While river levels currently have some capacity and tides are relatively low, members of the public should stay away from coastal areas as conditions can change quickly during severe weather, heeding the advice of the Irish Coast Guard to ‘Stay Back, Stay High and Stay Dry’.”

Members of the public can contact Waterford City and County Council’s Customer Services Desk on 0818 10 20 20. Outside of office hours calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number.

Safety warning

The Irish Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland and the RNLI have issued a joint appeal to the public to take extra care around coastlines and inland waterways over the next few days.

They have asked swimmers to avoid the water during the storms and to take extra precautions as the week goes on and daylight hours get progressively shorter.

ESB Networks has warned of possible electricity outages overnight as the first big storm of the season approaches Ireland.

Weather warnings

Members of Cork County Council clearing drains along the main street of Enniskeane, Co Cork in preparation for Storm Austen, the first storm of the season. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A status-yellow rain and wind warning for Leinster and Munster comes into effect at 7pm on Thursday and will be in place until 10am on Friday.

Wicklow, Wexford and Dublin have a status orange rain warning in place from 2am until 8am Friday.

Counties Waterford, Cork and Kerry have an orange warning for rain in place from 10pm on Thursday until 5am on Friday.

Storm Austen to hit Ireland

Storm Austen is due to hit Ireland on Thursday evening.

Cloud will increase through the evening as wet and windy conditions spread northwards over the country as Storm Austen tracks to the south of Ireland.

Met Éireann has forecast heavy rain in Munster and south Leinster, spreading into Connacht and the rest of Leinster throughout the evening.

Localised flooding is possible, especially in Munster and Leinster.

Storm Austen will be followed by followed by Storm Boelo on Saturday.

The latter is forecast to coincide with high tides, increasing the risk of flooding from high waves and storm surges, particularly along the west and northwest coasts.

“With two weather events now expected, local response teams will be very busy throughout the bank holiday weekend,” said Keith Leonard, head of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management.

“The National Severe Weather and Flood Coordination Group will meet daily throughout the next few days to ensure the most effective response to any developments arising from the challenging weather conditions.”