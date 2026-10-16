Forecast is for dry and bright weather this weekend

A number of Cork, Limerick and Tralee services will be affected by works. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

The weather in Ireland will be dry and bright this weekend but may become chilly at times, with the occasional shower.

According to Met Éireann, Friday will see a mix of sunshine and showers. Rain will be most frequent in the west and north in the morning, with some falls turning heavy.

In the afternoon, showers will become mostly confined to Ulster and Leinster. In the evening it will be dry and bright with highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly dry with long clear spells and scattered showers in northern areas.

The lowest temperatures will be between one and five degrees.

Some mist and fog patches will form as well as frost in certain places.

It will be a dry, bright and crisp day on Saturday with plenty of sunshine as temperatures reach highs of 10 to 13 degrees

On Saturday night, it will be dry and chilly with patches of mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of one to five degrees, possibly reaching freezing locally, with some frost developing.

Sunday will be a dry day with plenty of sunshine and highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

It will be another dry and chilly night on Sunday as patches of mist and fog form, with lowest temperatures of one to six degrees.

Across the weekend, a number of train services will be altered due to engineering works.

On Saturday, the Maynooth, Longford and Sligo services will be impacted by works taking place between Dromod and Sligo from 6pm.

Service alterations will be in place between Limerick and Ballybrophy due to works between Limerick and Limerick Junction on Saturday and Sunday.

Due to works on the same line, a number of the Cork, Limerick and Tralee services will be impacted at the weekend with a number of cancellations and bus transfers and replacements in place.

A number of service alterations will take place on the western rail corridor from Limerick to Galway also due to works between Limerick and Limerick Junction at the weekend with bus transfers in place.