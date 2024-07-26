Rise in E.coli contamination of private water supplies threatening public health of too many people, EPA warns

One in 20 small private supplies and private group schemes failed to meet E.coli standards in 2023, impacting approximately 4,600 people. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Too many people in Ireland are putting their health at risk by drinking water from small private supplies which are not registered or monitored, the EPA has warned. Its 2023 report on water quality from these sources found an increase in E.coli contamination and increased presence of potentially toxic trihalomethanes (THMs) compared to 2022.

One in 20 small private supplies and private group schemes failed to meet E.coli standards in 2023, impacting approximately 4,600 people – the bacteria indicates presence of faecal matter from human or animal sources.

A total of 21 private group schemes, supplying 22,000 people, failed the THMs standard – up from 16 schemes serving 16,000 people in 2022. THMs can form when organic matter present in drinking water reacts with chlorine disinfectant. Some studies have suggested a link between cancer and long-term exposure to THMs.

There are over 370 group water schemes supplying drinking water to 190,000 people across rural communities. In addition, many commercial and public premises supply water to the public from their own drinking water well. These “small private supplies” can include schools, crèches, nursing homes, self-catering accommodation and sports clubs.

Only 1,665 small private supplies are registered with local authorities across the country – the total number remains unknown. Unregistered supplies are not monitored by local authorities. A total of 22 private group schemes and 71 small private supplies monitored by local authorities failed to meet the required E.coli standard.

“All drinking water produced in Ireland, whether it comes from a public or private supply, should be of high quality. Urgent action is needed by suppliers and local authorities to address these failings, to protect the public health of consumers,” said EPA director Dr Tom Ryan.

He said local authorities must take proactive steps to identify and register small private supplies in their areas, and the legislation needs to be amended to make it an offence for a supplier not to be registered.

“It is very disappointing to see an underspend of €38.5 million of Government support when there are ongoing water quality issues in group water schemes,” said Noel Byrne of the EPA office of environmental enforcement.

He welcomed recent improvements to the application process which should make it easier for group water schemes to access funding. “However, every effort is needed by suppliers, local authorities, and the Department [of Housing] to get funding to the schemes that need it most.”

The report is available on the EPA website.