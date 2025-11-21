Strictly Come Dancing star ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’

BBC spokesperson says it would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation. Photograph: BBC/PA Wire

A star of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing television show has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of rape.

The Sun reported that a man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in October over an alleged incident last year.

The alleged victim was not a contestant or professional dancer, the paper said.

Hertfordshire Police confirmed the arrest and said inquiries are continuing.

The force told the Sun: “A man was released on police bail under investigation having been arrested in London on Monday October 13th on suspicion of rape.

“The allegations relate to an incident which happened in Hertfordshire during 2024.

“Meanwhile, inquiries by officers from Hertfordshire constabulary’s public protection team will continue.

“Given the nature of the allegations, it would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this time.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”

It comes after another male star of the BBC show was arrested in August on suspicion of rape.

The man in his 30s, who has not been named, was also detained over a separate alleged offence of “non-consensual intimate image abuse”. – PA