Small Things Like These: new trailer shows Cillian Murphy struggling with internal conflict in a darkened New Ross

The trailer for Small Things Like These, a film adaptation of Claire Keegan’s bestselling novella, has been released in advance of its arrival in Irish cinemas this November.

Set in a darkened New Ross, Co Wexford, in 1985, the film explores the internal conflict felt by coalman Bill Furlong, played by Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy, as he bears witness to the horrors unfolding inside the local convent.

In this faithful rendition of Keegan’s story, Murphy’s portrayal of coal merchant Bill Furlong promises to offer a harrowing new perspective of the culture of shame, silence and oppression woven into Ireland’s history. The actor has described his character as “a Christian man trying to do a Christian act in a dysfunctional Christian society”.

In clips from the trailer, we see this message come to life as Murphy’s coal-smeared hands fill the screen while he attempts to scrub himself clean with increasing desperation.

The film attracted rave reviews when it celebrated its world premiere earlier this year at Berlin Film Festival, where Emily Watson took home the award for Best Supporting Performance for her role as the formidable Sister Mary.

On the place of the Magdalene laundries in Ireland’s past at the premiere in February, Murphy said “I do think that it was a collective trauma for people of a certain age, I think we are still processing that.”

Director Tim Mielants previously worked with Murphy on Peaky Blinders, but that’s not the only reunion spurred on by this film. Cork-born co-stars Murphy and Eileen Walsh first worked together with writer Enda Walsh on their breakthrough roles over twenty years ago.

The pair have come far since their Disco Pigs days, with Murphy claiming the award for best actor at this year’s Oscars and Walsh winning an Ifta for her lead role in The Magdalene Sisters.

Small Things Like These is the first feature from Murphy and production partner Alan Moloney’s Big Things Films. Murphy’s Oppenheimer costar Matt Damon and Damon’s long-time creative partner Ben Affleck are also producers of the film through their own company, Artists Equity (AE).

Small Things Like These opens in cinemas on Friday November 1st