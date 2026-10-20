Seven men in court over violent disturbance on Dublin’s Ormond Quay

Several people were brought to hospital following the incident.

Seven men are to stand trial over an alleged violent incident in Dublin city centre more than two years ago.

Gardaí responded to reports of a disturbance at a property at Ormond Quay, Dublin 1, on August 30th, 2024, when several people were taken from the scene to the Mater Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation by the Garda Special Detective Unit, a file was prepared and forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Earlier this month, seven men were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They appeared before Judge Karen Dowling at Dublin District Court on Tuesday, charged with violent disorder at Ormond Quay on August 30th, 2024.

The seven men, all with Dublin addresses, are: Conor Hughes (49) of Lakeland’s Close, Kilmacud; Rhys Kane (32), of Achill Road, Ballybrack; 37-year-old Darren Fox of Beechpark, Cabinteely; Keith Hogan (43), Coolevin, Ballybrack; Darren Weldon (55), The New Maltings, Dublin 8; Conor Mills (45) of Queen Street, Dublin 7; and Dean Shannon (40), St Kevin’s Villas, Sallynoggin.

Weldon “made no reply” to his charge, Det Garda Mark Cannon told the court.

Evidence of his six co-defendants’ arrest and charging procedure was given by way of a certificate furnished to the court. They had been charged earlier and were all on station bail.

The judge noted there was no objection to the seven accused remaining on bail and that the DPP had authorised trial on indictment at a higher level.

The men, who have yet to enter pleas, were ordered to appear again on November 27th for gardaí to serve them with books of evidence and for the granting of a return for trial order.

Most had no legal representation for Tuesday’s hearing

Their cases entered the court system amid escalated industrial action, with most Dublin solicitors withdrawing their services over legal aid payment reforms.