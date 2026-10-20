Man arrested in connection with murder of Paul O’Connor in Mallow

The body was found in undergrowth on the banks of the river Blackwater. Photograph: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Paul “Bosco” O’Connor, whose body was found in undergrowth on the banks of the river Blackwater in Ballyellis, Mallow, Co Cork, last Thursday.

The man, who is eastern European, is in his 30s. He was arrested at 6pm on Monday in Mallow.

He is being held in Mallow Garda station under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. This allows gardaí to detain suspects for six days.

Paul O’Connor was a native of Connolly Road in Ballyphehane on the south side of Cork city.

His body was discovered by a person out walking last Thursday at about 1.30pm. Gardaí cordoned off the scene for a technical examination.

The results of a postmortem carried out at Cork University Hospital by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster were not released for operational reasons.

However, it is understood the deceased suffered two gunshot wounds.

It is believed Paul O’Connor travelled from Kent Train Station in Cork city to Mallow Station last Wednesday arriving shortly after 7.20pm.

Gardaí are interested in speaking with anyone who was on the same train. They would also like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Mallow town between 7.20pm on Wednesday and 1.30pm Thursday who may have seen O’Connor.

Gardaí are also interested in speaking with any person who may have been in the vicinity of the banks of the river Blackwater at Ballyellis between 7.20pm last Wednesday and 1.30pm on Thursday.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area and who may have camera footage are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.