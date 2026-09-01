Courts

Assault case against MP Jim Shannon ongoing for three years, court hears

Strangford MP has been accused of assaulting a woman on October 1st, 2023

The DUP's Jim Shannon did not attend Tuesday's hearing in Newtownards Magistrates' Court. Photograph: Michael Cooper/PA Wire
The DUP's Jim Shannon did not attend Tuesday's hearing in Newtownards Magistrates' Court. Photograph: Michael Cooper/PA Wire
Tue Sept 01 2026 - 13:161 MIN READ

An assault case against Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Jim Shannon has been ongoing for three years, a court has heard.

The Strangford MP has been accused of assaulting a woman on October 1st, 2023.

Shannon (71), with an address at the DUP office in Frances Street in Newtownards, did not attend the latest hearing on Tuesday, which lasted just a couple of minutes.

Newtownards Magistrates’ Court heard a defence statement has been lodged, and prosecutors have requested “some further materials from police” and for a further three weeks for these to be received.

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A defence lawyer said the case had been going on for three years and queried why a further three weeks was needed.

“There is an abuse of process application in this matter,” he added.

The case is next to be mentioned at the same court on September 29th for a check on progress.

Shannon has been the party’s MP for Strangford since 2010. - PA

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