Former Defence Forces officer wrote he did not wish to become ‘scapegoat’ after apprentice’s suicide

The officer allegedly subjected Olvier Mullaney to verbal abuse and mockery and ordered him to dance and kiss other apprentices two days before his suicide.

A former senior officer accused of historical abuse within the Defence Forces requested a transfer after an apprentice died by suicide, writing that he did not wish to become a “scapegoat”, a tribunal has heard.

The officer, who cannot be identified and is being referred to as 2LTB, wrote to his superiors seeking a transfer days after Oliver Mullaney died by suicide at the Army apprentice school at Devoy Barracks in Naas, Co Kildare, in 1991.

During a Defence Forces tribunal hearing on Thursday, 2LTB denied mistreating apprentices while he was in a senior position at Devoy.

The tribunal’s senior counsel, Michael Cush, noted how “many” former apprentices believed 2LTB’s actions contributed to Mullaney’s death.

2LTB described Mullaney’s death as an “immense tragedy”, adding: “It’s immeasurable, in terms of its impact, to be associated by anybody with his passing.”

It has been alleged that 2LTB subjected Mullaney to verbal abuse and mockery and ordered him to dance and kiss other apprentices two days before his suicide.

The tribunal heard that 2LTB wrote to a superior days after Mullaney’s death, seeking a transfer from the apprentice school, writing he had become a “victim of a dangerous slur-type campaign”.

He clarified on Thursday he was referring to an investigation launched after allegations were made by another apprentice, Damien Traynor, including that he was kicked in the ribs and taunted.

2LTB wrote that he realised the request came “rather soon” after Mullaney’s death, adding: “I wish to disassociate myself from any involvement in the incident. Furthermore, I do not wish to be made a sort of scapegoat.

“To this end, I must also request that the transfer be temporarily delayed [to August].”

In the letter, he said he had “always tried to behave as I was trained” and realised that he had “made mistakes” but “tried to be the best officer I could be”.

He told the tribunal his position had become “untenable” after Traynor made allegations of abuse.

In a memo to himself at the time, he claimed an officer charged with the investigation gave “carte blanche” to “any apprentice who had a minor gripe with no relevance to the investigation”, describing it as a “witch hunt of sorts”.

Allegations made by other former apprentices included that 2LTB gave an apprentice a haircut against their wishes and forced another to chew and “swallow” cigarette butts, which he denies.

On Thursday, a document in which the senior officer admitted to telling an apprentice, who he had caught smoking indoors, to put a cigarette butt “in his nose” was read out.

2LTB admitted that a photograph was subsequently taken of the recruit, though argued the act in 1989 was an attempt to “embarrass him” and “get the message across in a lighthearted manner”.

Asked if he wished to comment on all allegations made to date, he said he respected the right of “all persons to come to the tribunal”.

On those who have alleged mistreatment, he said he did not “doubt the sincerity with which they hold their views”.

“I certainly would regret any perception or any feelings that they have, but at the same time, I do have to deny that I ever mistreated any member of [the platoon] or any apprentice,” he said.

Judge Ann Power, chair of the tribunal, said she would not be determining whether any allegations are true, and would instead examine the complaints process within the Defence Forces.

The tribunal was established after allegations of sexual abuse and bullying were raised by the Women of Honour, a group of former Defence Forces members.

2LTB became a senior officer at a young age and was ultimately charged with recruits, some of whom were “the same age as me”, he said.

“I was put into a situation that was wrong,” he said.