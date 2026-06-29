Search for hydration expert under way to assist Belfast inquest into boxer’s death

Work is ongoing to find a hydration expert to help an inquest examine the death of an Irish boxer following a fight in Belfast last year.

Former Celtic super-featherweight title holder John Cooney, from Co Galway, died a week after suffering a head injury in a fight at the Ulster Hall in February 2025.

Cooney (28) was treated at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for an intracranial haemorrhage, also known as a bleed on the brain.

His family said his death raises “profound concerns about safety practices” in the sport. They want the inquest to examine boxing’s safety regulations.

The family, represented by KRW Law, has expressed hope the case might prompt action under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights so the state ensures adequate laws and regulatory frameworks are in place where life-threatening activities are permitted.

The British Boxing Board of Control and referee Darren Sarginson are set to be interested parties in the proceedings, as well as the Cooney family.

A preliminary hearing at Belfast Coroner’s Court on Monday morning heard about preparations for the inquest, including the search for someone qualified to assess the impact of hydration in terms of Cooney making the weight for his fight.

It also heard an update on progress around disclosure of material, including footage from the BBC and medical records.

Cooney’s father Hugh watched via video-link during the brief hearing during which coroner Anne-Louise Toal issued a formal direction to the Police Service of Northern Ireland to respond to requests over disclosure, noting it had been “written to a number of times”.

Toal suggested that a neurological pathologist may be qualified to assist in respect of hydration issues, but the matter is being kept under review.

Barrister Mark Bassett, acting for Cooney’s family, said his clients are also having difficulty in accessing an expert on hydration.

Toal expressed hope for progress over disclosure during the summer months, and set the date for the next preliminary hearing for September 25th. – PA