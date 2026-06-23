Two men who allegedly fled stolen car granted bail

Two young men who allegedly exited a stolen car shortly before the driver rammed a patrol car, injuring a garda, have been granted bail after they pledged to adhere to strict conditions.

Dean Heaphy (18) and Deon Stark (20) are charged with the same offence.

They are accused of allowing themselves to be carried in a car that was taken without the consent of the owner, on June 22nd at Glanmire Business Park in Co Cork.

Garda Niall McCarthy told a sitting of Cork District Court that he was objecting to bail being granted because of the seriousness of the offence.

He told Judge Valerie Corcoran that on Monday gardaí received information that a black Volvo XC90 car had been stolen in Douglas on the southside of Cork city.

The garda said an off-duty detective saw the car in the Glanmire Business Park and that a number of young men were inside the vehicle.

When gardaí arrived on site they found a young man in the driver seat with a second male in the front passenger seat.

McCarthy said the driver reversed and hit a wall in the business park. He then drove at the parked patrol car “smashing in to it and causing the car to strike [named garda], injuring her”.

The driver rammed a van and another garda vehicle before he and the front seat passenger fled.

The off-duty detective David Hickey identified two young men who had allegedly exited the back seats of the stolen car before the ramming incident.

McCarthy said the men were Stark of Mount St Joseph’s Heights, Bakers Road, Cork, and Heaphy of Churchfield Terrace East, Churchfield in the city.

In making his objection to bail, the garda said Stark and Heaphy had allegedly attempted to buy new number plates for the stolen vehicle at a nearby business.

The young men were without legal representation in court arising out of the protest by solicitors over payments for criminal legal aid work.

The judge was informed that Stark was dyslexic. She said it was difficult for him to read the paperwork that related to a “complex bail application”.

She told both young men that it would be “prudent” for them to delay their bail applications on “serious charges” for a week given the lack of legal representation. However, they both opted to apply for bail, assisted by their mothers, which the judge granted.

Heaphy will be back before the court on July 7th with Stark appearing a day earlier.