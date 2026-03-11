Kneecap rapper faces high court ruling on terror case appeal

Judges in London are set to give their decision on the bid to overturn the decision to throw out the terrorism case against Kneecap rapper Liam Og Ó hAnnaidh.

The rapper, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was accused of displaying a flag in support of proscribed terror organisation Hizbullah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, on November 21st 2024.

But the case was thrown out in September last year, with chief magistrate Paul Goldspring ruling the proceedings were “instituted unlawfully”.

Judge Goldspring had agreed with Ó hAnnaidh’s lawyers that prosecutors needed to seek the permission of the attorney general to charge the rapper before informing him on May 21st that he would be charged with a terror offence.

This permission was sought and given the following day, which the court heard meant the charge fell outside the six-month time frame in which criminal charges against a defendant can be brought.

The crown prosecution service appealed against the decision at the high court in London at a hearing in January, with the Kneecap rapper opposing the appeal.

Justice Edis and Justice Linden are now due to give their decision on Wednesday.

Kneecap have previously said they would be holding a press conference shortly after the judgment is handed down.

They continued in an Instagram post: “We would love to also see supporters outside the Mill.

“We are forever grateful for the immense support we have received throughout the world during this entire witch-hunt, especially the thousands of people who gathered in London.

“We have always said we would fight them in their own courts and we would win ... Let’s see if we have.”

The group signed off with “free Palestine”, and “free the six counties”.

The high court judgment will be handed down remotely at 2pm on Wednesday. – PA