Four refused bail in Belfast court over tourist assault charges

Belfast Magistrates’ Court has denied bail to two men and two women accused of involvement in racially motivated assault. File photograph

Four people accused of involvement in a racially motivated assault on two tourists in Belfast city centre have been refused bail.

Connil Rice (34), Cian Quinn (28), and sisters Lucy Reid (38) and Victoria Reid (22) appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged in connection with the attack on the two men.

The tourists were assaulted at around 11pm on Tuesday night in the Royal Avenue area of the city centre.

Police have said they believe neither man sustained serious injuries in an incident officers are treating as a racially motivated hate crime.

Mr Rice, of Victoria Parade in Belfast, has been charged with common assault and disorderly behaviour while Mr Quinn, who was described in court as being homeless but who has a former address at Southview Street in the city, is charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Lucy Reid, with an address at Southview Street, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm while her sister Victoria Reid, who is of no fixed abode but has been residing at a homeless centre on Waring Street in Belfast, is accused of common assault and disorderly behaviour.

Racial aggravation has been cited as a factor in charges facing all four.

A police officer, who said she could connect all four to the charges, objected to applications for bail.

She told the court that the incident unfolded when Mr Rice approached one of the tourists and walked alongside him exhibiting “very daunting” behaviour and speaking to him while apparently under the influence of alcohol.

The officer told the court that CCTV footage shows the man pushing Mr Rice away with one arm at which point the accused punched him in the face and a fight breaks out.

The officer said Mr Rice then allegedly called the other accused to get involved.

The court was told the other tourist was assaulted when he tried to stop the attack on his friend.

The officer said that Victoria Reid shouted “p****” and “traffickers” at the tourists during the incident.

She is also accused of pulling one of the tourists to the ground and sitting on him while her sister Lucy Reid kicked him in the bottom of his back.

District judge Anne Marshall refused the bail applications of all four accused on the grounds of risk of offending and risk of failing to comply with bail conditions.

“This is obviously a very serious and concerning incident,” she said. “And the court has a duty to protect the public and people who live and work in Belfast, people who want to use the city centre, the very heart of the city centre in the evening to attend whatever activities and events are going on.”

All four were remanded in custody to appear before court again, via video link, on November 27th.