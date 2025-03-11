Dublin City Council prosecutes Lynn Boylan over failure to remove election posters on time

Sinn Féin's Lynn Boylan was elected to the European Parliament last June. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photo Agency

Dublin City Council is prosecuting Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan and a local politician under litter laws for failing to remove election posters on time.

Ms Boylan was elected to the European Parliament for the Dublin constituency following the vote on June 7th last year.

Posters must be removed within a week of polling day.

However, the council summonsed Lynn Boylan, C/O Sinn Fein, 44 Parnell Square West, Dublin, to appear before Dublin District Court.

According to the court document, there are two charges alleging that on July 3, at Collins Wood Dublin 9, she caused to be exhibited an advertisement on a public structure without written authorisation.

Sarah Kearney, prosecuting, told Judge Anthony Halpin the council has engaged with Ms Boylan, who was not present.

The barrister said the case “should not trouble the court” and asked for an adjournment until April 1st. The judge granted the request.

Malachy Steenson pictured at the RDS Local Council election count. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/ The Irish Times

Solicitor Malachy Steenson, who won a seat on Dublin City Council after the June 7th, 2024 local elections, was also summonsed under the same laws.

The judge noted Mr Steenson could not attend court on Tuesday. He adjourned the case to April 1st.

The Dublin Central councillor is accused of a single offence on June 20th at Beaumont Road.

Their charges are contrary to sections 19(1) and 19(6) of the Litter Pollution Act 1997, amended by the Local Government Act 2001, the Protection of the Environment Act 2003 and the Electoral (Amendment) (No. 2) Act 2009.