Man (33) charged with causing serious harm to man who died after ‘blunt force’ head trauma in Lucan

Tomas Cypas (34) pictured at Blanchardstown District Court where he was charged with intentionally or recklessly caused serious harm to Juris Kokenbergs. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A scaffolder has been accused of causing serious harm to a man who died after suffering “blunt force” head trauma and being left on a couch without medical assistance in a house in Lucan, Dublin.

Tomas Cypas (33) was refused bail when he appeared before Judge Mark O’Connell at Blanchardstown District Court on Wednesday.

Gardaí were called to the house at Old Bridge Park on Monday, where the body of 49-year-old Latvian national Juris Kokenbergs was found that morning.

Mr Cypas was taken to Lucan Garda Station and charged under section four of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act for intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Mr Kokenbergs between October 26th to 28th, at a house in Old Bridge Park.

Juris Kokenbergs died at a house at Old Bridge Park in Lucan.

Mr Cypas, a scaffolder from Lithuania but living in Ireland for over 20 years and with an address at Foxborough Road, Lucan, was remanded in custody by Judge O’Connell to appear on November 5th at Cloverhill District Court.

Detective Garda Neil McGrath told Judge Mark O’Connell that a file is being prepared for the DPP and he anticipated a more serious charge would come.

Mr Cypas, a father of one did not address the court.

Detective Garda McGrath objected to bail, citing flight risk concerns and the seriousness of the charge, which carries a possible life sentence.

Detective Garda McGrath alleged that from the evening of October 26th and the early hours of the following morning, the two men had been drinking but there was an altercation.

Mr Kokenbergs suffered head and facial injuries, and there was evidence that he was punched and that there was kicking and stamping to his head, causing internal and external injuries.

It was claimed that he lost consciousness and was placed on a couch in the kitchen but was found deceased on the floor beside the sofa the next morning.

Detective Garda McGrath said Dublin Fire Brigade responded to a 999 call and they contacted gardaí.

The bail hearing was told that a preliminary post-mortem found that Mr Kokenbergs suffered blunt force trauma, significant injuries and swelling to the brain, and intense bleeding.

The court heard that when questioned, the accused admitted to placing the man on the couch.

Detective Garda McGrath said there was a motivation to flee because the charge carried a possible life sentence.

He said that no medical assistance was sought for Mr Kokenbergs until after he was deceased.

The detective also alleged that the area and Mr Kokenbergs were “cleaned”.

Questioned by defence solicitor Roy O’Neill, he agreed that the accused was courteous and polite during questioning.

However, Detective McGrath said his account differed from the evidence gardaí gathered. The detective also said bail with conditions would not ease his concerns.

The court heard the defendant’s mother and former partner came to the hearing, and a €3,000 independent surety was offered.

Mr O’Neill said his client and the deceased had been friends. He asked the judge to note that Mr Cypas lived most of his life in Ireland, had a job and family here, did not run, and indicated that he acted in self-defence. The solicitor also pointed out that the investigation was in the early stages.

Judge O’Connell noted the objections and defence submissions and stressed the accused had the presumption of innocence but refused his bail application.

Legal aid was granted.