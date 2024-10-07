Artist drowned off Mayo beach despite efforts to save her, inquest hears

An accomplished artist who was a regular sea swimmer drowned on All-Ireland hurling final day last July after entering the water at Old Head beach near Louisburgh, Co Mayo, an inquest heard on Monday.

Cathy Hughes, who lived in Salthill, Galway, but was a native of Westport, had made arrangements to watch the All-Ireland with her brothers, Harry and Vincent before going for the swim.

Ms Hughes died on what is known as the back beach of Old Head on July 21st despite efforts to save her.

Sarah Page, who was on the beach with her eight-year-old daughter and her daughter’s friend, said she looked out on the water and saw what looked like a wetsuit with orange on it.

READ MORE

She then saw a person face down in the water and called to her but got no response.

There was no sign of a snorkel or breathing apparatus, Ms Page said in a statement which was read to Monday’s inquest in Swinford courthouse.

Harry Hughes and Vincent Hughes, brothers of the deceased, told the coroner for the district of Mayo, Pat O’Connor, that Cathy swam at least four times a week.

They were both invited by her to watch the hurling final in her apartment but she never appeared.

Harry Hughes testified that his sister always swam at 2pm from the pier, never from the beach unless there was someone with her.

At an earlier inquest hearing, the medical cause of Ms Hughes’s death was given as asphyxia due to drowning.

After returning a verdict of accidental death, the coroner expressed his deepest sympathy with the family of the deceased, her son, William and daughter, Isabelle, her grandchildren as well as the Hughes family, Westport.

He said he had the pleasure of meeting Cathy on many occasions. Harry Hughes told the inquest the wider Hughes family greatly appreciated the efforts of the rescue services to save his sister and he particularly thanked Garda Mary Murphy, who attended at the scene and liaised with relatives.