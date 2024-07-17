Teenager charged in connection with armed stand-off in Co Cork

Conor Farrell (18) of Ferney Court, Carrigaline, Co Cork was brought before Cork District Court charged with two offences arising from an incident on Monday night.

A teenager arrested by armed gardaí following a standoff at his home in Co Cork earlier this week has been remanded in custody after he was charged with a number of offences.

Conor Farrell (18) of Ferney Court, Carrigaline, Co Cork was brought before Cork District Court charged with two offences arising from the incident on Monday night.

Mr Farrell was charged with producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury, namely a handgun, at Ferney Court, Carrigaline on July 15th contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

He was also charged with a second offence of intentionally or recklessly causing criminal damage to a television at the same address on the same occasion, contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Damage Act 1991.

Garda David Shannon of Carrigaline Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He told the court that Mr Farrell made no reply to either charge when they were put to him after caution. Gardaí were objecting to bail for Mr Farrell, he said.

Mr Farrell’s solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher said his client was not seeking bail at this point and was consenting to a remand in custody. He asked the court to direct that his client would be given whatever psychiatric attention he may require.

Sergeant Dave Delea applied for a week long remand pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge John King granted the application and remanded Mr Farrell in custody to appear by video link on July 24th.

He also directed that he receive any necessary psychiatric treatment in custody.