Boy severely injured after falling from grandfather’s tractor settles case for €3.5m

A boy who suffered severe injuries when he fell from a tractor cab into the path of a mower machine almost a decade ago has settled a High Court action for €3.5 million.

The now 15-year-old, who cannot be named by order of the court, had some fingers amputated and had to have part of a leg amputated later in hospital, Mr Justice Paul Coffey was told.

Senior Counsel Liam Reidy told the court it was a very tragic incident that happened on a farm owned by the boy’s grandfather. The incident occurred in the summer of 2015 when the boy was six.

He had sued his father, who was driving the tractor, and his grandfather, who owned the tractor. Counsel, instructed by Maurice Power solicitors, said the boy suffered multiple injuries including a degloving injury to his right shoulder, finger amputations, fractures and lacerations. He later had to have a below knee amputation of one of his legs and numerous other surgeries.

It was claimed there was a failure to take adequate care for the boy’s safety and a failure to see and ensure he would be safe while travelling in the tractor. It was also claimed there was a failure to adequately supervise him and that he had been exposed to a risk of damage or injury, which was known of or ought to have been known.

The court heard liability was not an issue in the case and the settlement was reached after mediation.

Counsel told the court the boy’s mobility is severely restricted and it is hoped that with a new prosthetic leg he will be able to walk normally. He will require further surgery in the future.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Coffey wished the teenager well.