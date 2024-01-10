Fumes and ‘rapidly lethal’ heat significant causes of Stardust deaths, inquests hear

The inhalation of toxic fumes and “very rapidly lethal” heat were “significant causative factors” in the deaths of all those who perished in the 1981 Stardust fire disaster, Dublin District Coroner’s Court has heard.

On day 96 of the inquests into the deaths of 48 people in the north Dublin nightclub in the early hours of February 14th, 1981, the jury began hearing postmortem findings from 1981 along with findings from forensic pathologists, engaged to review those findings for these inquests.

Causes of death for the first seven victims, taken in alphabetical order, were heard. In all cases, the court heard, the likely cause of death was “rapid incapacitation due to inhalation of fire fumes and heat”. Alcohol was not a factor in any of the deaths.

Distressing details were heard in all seven deaths examined on Wednesday.

Michael Barrett (17), the 38th body to be brought to the city mortuary in Store Street between 3.30am and 4.10am in the early hours of February 14th, was identified on February 16th through dental records. He had been helping the DJ that night and was last seen on the stage.

Relatives Gertrude Barrett (mother of Michael Barrett) and her daughter Carol (right) with Susan Behan (centre, sister of John Colgan) at the Stardust inquests in Dublin on Wednesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

He had a carboxy haemoglobin level of 50 per cent – “a very high figure” said Dr Richard Shepherd, indicating exposure to “significant toxic fumes”. His body had endured “significant heat” and was “badly charred”. The inhalation of carbon monoxide would have led to “sleepiness”, loss of consciousness and likely “diminution of suffering”.

Richard Bennett (17) was one of five of the dead not positively identified until 2007, with the use of mitochondrial DNA testing, the court heard. Though his body, including his teeth, was badly burned there was evidence of “significant amounts” of carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide in his blood. The likely cause of death was “rapid incapacitation due to inhalation of fire fumes and heat”.

Caroline Bissett (18) survived for three days after the blaze, dying in intensive care on February 18th, 1981, in the Mater hospital. She had been exposed to the “noxious atmosphere” including carbon monoxide and cyanide and had suffered “significant burn injuries”.

Despite her having survived in hospital the combination of injuries was “such that she was not capable of surviving” said Dr Shepherd.

Jimmy Buckley (23), who had been in the Stardust with his wife, Christina, showed evidence of exposure to carbon monoxide, hydrogen cyanide and heat exposure. There was evidence of soot in his airways.

The remains of Paula Byrne (19) were identified a week after the blaze through her dental records. She had “very high levels of carbon monoxide and significant amounts of hydrogen cyanide”. Her cause of death was “inhalation of fire fumes” and she would have experienced a “rapid loss of consciousness”.

Caroline Carey (17) was brought to the Richmond hospital, where attempts were made to resuscitate her. Her remains were identified at 12.30pm on February 15th by her uncle Frank in the city mortuary. Her cause of death was “rapid incapacitation due to inhalation of fire fumes and heat”.

The remains of John Colgan (21) were removed from the Stardust. He was identified by family members, who identified his belongings, including the top portion of tweed slacks, green socks, a watch and bracelet. His carboxyhemoglobin – levels of carbon monoxide poisoning – was at the lower range, the court heard. There was evidence of smoke blackening of his airwaves, however, indicating significant inhalation of toxic fumes..

The inquests continue.