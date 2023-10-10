Broadcaster alleged to have engaged minor in sexual acts on three occasions

It is the State’s case that the accused was aware that the girl was aged under 17 when the sexual offences occurred, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

A broadcaster is alleged to have engaged in a sexual act on three occasions with a 16-year-old girl he met at a music festival more than a decade ago, a jury has been told.

The man (40), who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of engaging in sexual acts with a child under the age of 17 at locations in Dublin on dates between August and December 2010.

Opening the trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Tuesday, Eilis Brennan SC, prosecuting, told the jury it is alleged that the man and the complainant met on the final day of the Oxegen music festival in July 2010.

The complainant was then aged 16 and had finished fourth year in school, while the defendant was 27. Ms Brennan said the complainant initially told the man she was 18, but later told him she was actually 16.

Counsel said it is the State’s case that the accused was aware she was aged under 17 when the offences occurred. It is alleged that the man and the complainant were in contact by phone for several weeks after the festival.

The jury was told it would hear evidence that the man and girl met in August 2010 and went to the man’s then workplace. The first alleged incident is said to have occurred in a stairwell of that building. It is alleged that the second and third incidents occurred on separate dates when the girl visited the man at his then-residence.

Ms Brennan told the jury that the man is charged with three counts of defilement under section 3 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2006, which makes it an offence for a person to engage in sexual acts, including oral sex, with children under 17.

Ms Brennan told the jury that it is not a defence under the act to say that the child consented. However, the act provides the potential defence of honest belief in that the accused person honestly believed at the time of the offence that the child was 17 or older.

Presumed innocent

She reminded the jury that the accused man is presumed innocent and he only loses this if, at the end of the trial, they collectively decide he is guilty.

Earlier, Judge Pauline Codd reminded the jury that they should not discuss the case outside of their jury room or with individuals outside of their group. She also told jurors they will decide the case based on the evidence heard in court and to ignore any attention the case may attraction in the media or online.

The trial continues before Judge Codd and a jury.

The man has pleaded not guilty to two counts of engaging in a sexual act with a child under 17 on an unknown date between August 1st, 2010 and December 13th, 2010 at a location in Dublin and at his residence. He has also pleaded not guilty to engaging in a sexual act with a child under 17 on December 14, 2010 at his residence.