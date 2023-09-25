Dublin man who changed name jailed for ‘terrorising’ fourth female victim

The victim said Scott Donegan imposed 'a reign of terror' on her

A Dublin man with a history of violence against women, and who changed his identity when moving to west Clare before “terrorising” his fourth female victim, has been jailed for seven years and 10 months.

At Ennis Circuit Court on Monday, Judge Francis Comerford imposed an eight year and seven month prison term on Scott Donegan (38), suspending the final nine months of the sentence.

As part of sentencing for two separate offences on different dates, Judge Comerford imposed a six-year, 11 month prison term on Mr Donegan for the false imprisonment of an ex-partner during a four hour ordeal at his home at Knockmore, Kilmilhil, Co Clare, on November 9th last.

Judge Comerford said that there was no question of him suspending any portion of the prison term for the false imprisonment as Mr Donegan’s three previous convictions for violent assaults against women contained an element of a suspended sentence and he continued to offend.

The judge said that Mr Donegan had a 10 year prison term with the final two years suspended for the assault causing serious harm to his then partner in 2012.

Judge Comerford said the “severe beating” Mr Donegan inflicted on the woman in February 2012 had left her brain damaged and the offence was compounded when Donegan “left her lying” for 15 hours after the assault.

A native of Tallaght, Mr Donegan was released from prison in February 2018 for this offence and moved to west Clare shortly after.

Donegan committed his first assault aged 18 against a then partner and received a suspended 12 month sentence.

He then, aged 22, received a three-year prison term with the final year suspended for two assaults carried out on another then partner in 2008.

Judge Comerford said that these three assaults were carried under the name of Paul McMenamy before he changed his name by deed poll to Scott Donegan.

The judge said that in relation to his latest offence carried out while on bail, Donegan had “terrorised” his latest female victim.

In her victim impact statement, the Co Clare woman told the court that Scott Donegan “is a danger to society and he has scarred and damaged me for life”.

The woman said that Donegan imposed “a reign of terror” on her during the four hour ordeal on November 9th, despite her begging him to stop.

She said: “I believed that I would be killed by him and never see my children or family again.”

Det Garda Donal Corkery said the woman was unaware of Donegan’s past and commenced a relationship with him.

Det Corkery stated the woman ended the relationship after seeing another side to Donegan, however, “and after learning some bits about his past and his criminal history”.

Donegan couldn’t accept the relationship was over, the garda said, and continued to bombard the woman with messages from various social media platforms. He blackmailed her by saying if she didn’t meet him that he would tell the woman’s former partner that she had an affair with someone else towards the end of their relationship.

Det Corkery stated that the woman felt she had no choice but to go and meet him.

He stated that, on November 9th last, Donegan took her mobile phone off her and forced her to sit in a chair “where she was frozen out of fear due to the aggressive behaviour”.

Det Corkery stated that Donegan ran at the woman with a knife and grabbed her by the throat and squeezed her windpipe.

He said that Donegan told her that he had a Glock handgun and a shotgun and when saying this, he put on latex gloves.

The garda said: “In total, the woman was not allowed to leave the house from 7pm to 11pm. She was in constant fear that her life was in jeopardy.”

The detective said that Donegan returned the phone to the woman and she phoned a friend who came to the home to pick her up.

The woman said she wakes up screaming from nightmares “where I can again can feel his hand on my neck, the spit from his mouth as he screamed in my face and him laughing at me, taking pleasure as I begged him to stop, while holding a knife to me while saying he was going to butcher me”.

Judge Comerford imposed an additional 20 months on Donegan for threatening to kill a William Martin on April 19th, 2021, at Luis Na Si, Mullagh Road, Miltown Malbay, Co Clare, suspending the final nine months.

He ordered that the prison term is to run consecutive to the prison term for the false imprisonment making it seven years and ten months in total, back-dating the prison terms to last November.