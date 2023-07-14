Camogie player awarded €40,000 for leg scar caused by untaped hurl

Jemma McGovern was 11-years-old when she sustained an injury playing in a Cumann na mBunscol final in Croke Park. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A 15-year-old camogie player who was left with a scar on her leg after being struck by “an untaped” hurl has been awarded almost €40,000 damages against Cumann Na mBunscol Áth Cliath.

Barrister Deirdre Byrne told Judge John O’Connor in the Circuit Civil Court on Friday that there was a metal band on the hurl that should have been taped for safety purposes.

Ms Byrne said Jenna McGovern was 11-years-old and playing in a school final at Croke Park for St Kevin’s Primary School, Kilnamanagh, against Balgaddy School, Lucan, Co Dublin on June 11th, 2019 when she received the injury.

Counsel told the court that Jenna, of Parkhill rise, Kilnamanagh, Dublin 24, had been struck on the back of her left leg by a hurl which had a metal band wrapped around it and which caused a laceration.

READ MORE

The girl’s mother, Suzie McGovern, said the match was organised by Cumann Na mBunscol. Her daughter had been initially treated in Croke Park with the wound being cleaned and steri-strips applied.

Afterwards she attended at the Emergency Department of Crumlin Children’s Hospital where the wound was further treated with anaesthetic gel and seven stitches inserted.

Ms Byrne told Judge O’Connor that Jenna had been prescribed pain killing medication and had been off school for about a week. She had the sutures removed after a week.

She said the Injuries Board had assessed damages in accordance with the personal injury guidelines adopted by the Judicial Council two years ago in the sum of €38,000 for general damages and €1,183 for medical fees and general expenses.

Ms Byrne said Cumann Na mBunscol had accepted the Injury Board’s assessment, as had Jenna’s mother, through whom she had sued.

“I think the settlement offer fair and reasonable in respect of the scar injury and I have no hesitation in recommending it to the court,” Ms Byrne said.

Judge O’Connor said he considered the offer an appropriate one in the circumstances and approved it, directing that the €38,000 be lodged in court on Jenna’s behalf and the special damages of €1,183 be paid out to her solicitor.