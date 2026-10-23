Crime & Law

Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man stabbed near Belfast

Incident happed in Doagh just after 11pm on Thursday

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident in Doagh, Co Antrim, on Thursday or has information to come forward Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA
Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident in Doagh, Co Antrim, on Thursday or has information to come forward Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA
Fri Oct 23 2026 - 10:541 MIN READ

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man suffered multiple stab wounds near Belfast.

Emergency services were called to the Templepatrick Road area of Doagh, Co Antrim, just after 11pm on Thursday amid reports of an assault.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said officers arrested three men, two aged in their 30s and one in his 40s, who remain in custody.

Paramedics attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

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Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to come forward.

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