Crime & Law

Two bodies discovered at residential property in Wicklow

Man in his 30s and woman in her 40s pronounced dead at Old Connaught Avenue, Bray

Gardaí responded to the discovery of two bodies in Bray, Co Wicklow, on Wednesday
Gardaí responded to the discovery of two bodies in Bray, Co Wicklow, on Wednesday
Wed Oct 21 2026 - 10:581 MIN READ

Two bodies have been discovered at a residential property in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Gardaí from Dublin Metropolitan Region East are investigating the discovery, which was made shortly after 8am on Wednesday.

The deceased were a man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s, found at an address on Old Connaught Avenue, Bray. Both individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The scene has been preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The local coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and postmortem examinations will be arranged,” gardaí said in a statement.

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A senior investigating officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Dún Laoghaire Garda station.

The outcome of the postmortems will assist gardaí in determining the course of the investigation.

More to follow ...

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