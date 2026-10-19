Two men (20s) arrested by gardaí investigating drug-related intimidation

Both men are being questioned at Garda stations in Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Two men in their 20s have been arrested by gardaí investigating drug-related intimidation.

Gardaí from Dublin’s North Fógra Investigation Unit carried out search operations in Meath and Dublin on Monday morning.

The arrests form part of an ongoing investigation into drug-related intimidation, gardaí said.

Both men are being questioned at Garda stations in Dublin under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Since it was set up in 2023, the unit has arrested and charged 45 people with more than 120 offences in relation to drug-related intimidation.

The Garda said the unit is currently engaged in 15 active investigations. – PA