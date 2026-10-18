Crime & Law

Three arrested after gardaí chase stolen car on M50

Garda helicopter and armed support unit deployed after car spotted by gardaí on patrol investigating burglaries

‘A co-ordinated response was launched, involving several local and divisional Garda units from across the Dublin region,’ said gardaí
‘A co-ordinated response was launched, involving several local and divisional Garda units from across the Dublin region,’ said gardaí
Kitty Holland
Sun Oct 18 2026 - 23:471 MIN READ

Three males have been arrested in West Dublin following a Garda chase of a stolen car on the M50, in which a Garda helicopter and the armed support unit were deployed.

Two of those arrested were in their 20s and the third was a teenager.

Shortly after 7pm on Sunday, gardaí from Dublin metropolitan north division, on patrol as part of a continuing investigation into multiple burglaries, observed a car with several occupants on the Naul Road near Dublin Airport.

The car failed to stop and was pursued by gardaí.

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“A co-ordinated response was launched, involving several local and divisional Garda units from across the Dublin region, including the armed support unit and air support,” said gardaí in a statement. ‘’

“The vehicle came to a stop on the M50 near Clondalkin, where three males – two in their 20s and one juvenile in his mid-teens – were subsequently arrested.

“All three are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda stations in north Dublin.”

The Volkswagen Golf car they had been driving was reported stolen during a recent burglary in the Santry area. It has been recovered and brought in for technical examination.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

Investigations are continuing, said gardaí.

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Kitty Holland

Kitty Holland

Kitty Holland is Social Affairs Correspondent of The Irish Times