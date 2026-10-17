Crime & Law

Kerry house with couple and three children inside attacked with petrol bombs

Tralee property is damaged, no injuries reported after incident involving a number of males early on Saturday morning

A house in Tralee was targeted in an arson attack on Saturday morning. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
A house in Tralee was targeted in an arson attack on Saturday morning. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Barry Roche
Katie Mellett
Sat Oct 17 2026 - 12:491 MIN READ

A house in Kerry, occupied by a couple and their three small children, was attacked with petrol bombs early on Saturday morning.

The attack took place at about 4.50am when a number of males got out of a car and threw the bombs at the house in the Fortfield area of Tralee.

The property was damaged though no injuries were reported.

Gardaí confirmed emergency services responded to a report of criminal damage by fire at a residence in the areas.

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Fire services extinguished the fire and made the area safe. Gardaí said investigations were ongoing.

Garda technical experts were examining the scene and gardaí were doing door-to-door inquires and canvassing for CCTV in the area and approach roads.

Last week, four people died after a petrol bomb was thrown at the front door of a house on the Birchwood estate outside Waterford city early on Tuesday morning.

Philip and Kim English and their two young sons, Callum (12) and Jayden (9), were killed. Two other children, a girl of 14 and a boy of six, remain in critical condition in Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

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Barry Roche

Barry Roche

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times
Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett is an Irish Times journalist