Gardaí seize 3D-printed gun and drugs valued at €7,200 in Co Cork

Gardaí said cannabis worth €4,800 and €2,400 of cocaine were seized, in addition to a 3D-printed gun.

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized a 3D-printed gun during a search in Co Cork.

Cannabis and cocaine valued at €7,200 were also found during the raid at a home in the Ballymacoda area in the east of the county.

The operation was conducted by members of the Cork County Divisional Drugs Unit and the Serious Crime Unit, under Operation Tara, which targets organised criminal gangs involved in drug dealing.

Gardaí said cannabis worth €4,800 and €2,400 of cocaine were seized.

The drugs and firearm were sent for analysis.

The man (30s) was detained at the scene and is being held at a Garda station in the Co Cork area.

He is due to appear in Dungarvan District Court later on Monday.