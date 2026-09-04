How can you stay on the right side of the law as new e-scooter rules come into effect?

A ban on under-18s using e-scooters was due to be introduced, but has been deferred. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

New rules governing the use of e-scooters come into effect on Friday. So how can you stay on the right side of the law?

What are the new rules?

The new rules make it mandatory for e-scooter riders to wear a helmet and high-visibility clothing. Failing to comply with these regulations could result in a fine of €100.

The existing regulations require e-scooter users to be 16 years of age or older, to drive on the left and to have functioning lights, a bell or audible warning device, reflectors and brakes. E-scooters may be driven in cycle or bus lanes and on local, regional or national roads and their users must obey the rules of the road.

Users must avoid using footpaths, riding in pedestrianised areas or carrying passengers. E-scooters cannot have seats nor be used for carrying goods.

Is there a ban for under 18s?

A ban on under-18s using e-scooters was due to be introduced along with the two other restrictions, but was deferred following advice from Attorney General Rossa Fanning.

The age limit was announced alongside the two new measures that have come into effect on Friday, but the Attorney General warned that the Oireachtas would have to pass a new law to make the restriction legal.

The raising of the minimum age of an e-scooter driver to 18 is set to come as part of new laws on the use of the devices.

Are any other new rules coming?

New legislation to classify e-scooters as mechanically-propelled vehicles is in the works. This would mean e-scooters would have to be registered and users could be required to hold driving licences.

Minister of State with responsibility for road safety Seán Canney said last month he had received assurances the legislation would be prioritised for publication in the autumn term. If e-scooters were to be classified as vehicles, users might also need insurance.

The new laws would also prohibit the sale of e-scooters to minors and the sale of e-scooters that do not meet legal requirements for use on public roads.

Divisions have emerged within the Cabinet over the plans, with some Ministers urging that “further discussions” are needed to ensure the rules do not act as a de facto ban, penalising those using them properly.

Why are these new rules coming into effect?

A report that showed a third of all paediatric traumatic brain injury admissions to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Temple Street this year were related to e-scooters spurred the Dáil into action.

The number of children and young people admitted to hospital with traumatic brain injuries following e-scooter incidents increased by 50 per cent year on year.

There were 1,130 attendances to emergency departments at CHI between January 2021 and last August due to e-scooter-related injuries. A dozen children were admitted to Temple Street hospital with traumatic brain injuries sustained in e-scooter crashes between June 2024 and May 2025.

The Dáil heard the situation was at a “tipping point” and the Government prepared a series of new measures. The Government has previously said an outright ban would remain on the table if the measures were not effective in reducing injuries.

How will they be enforced?

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) has warned that enforcement of the new e-scooter rules is “likely to be weak”.

GRA president Niall Hodgins said gardaí would be tasked with enforcing the new rules “but the core problem here is that the laws are easily enforceable, but against those who are compliant and will stop after a direction from gardaí”.

The rules are “not necessarily any use whatsoever against those who are most determined to ignore those laws” and would not stop upon a lawful direction from gardaí, Hodgins said.

He said the “clear intention” in Government to police e-scooters in a similar way to cars, was confounded by the lack of a registration system.

Are cyclists required to follow similar rules?

No. In Ireland, cyclists are heavily encouraged by the Road Safety Authority to wear a helmet and high-visibility clothing but there is no legal obligation to do so. They are, however, required to use a front and rear light during dark hours. The fine for failing to do so is €40.