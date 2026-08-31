Man due in court after violent brawl in south Dublin

Three men were injured during violence in Leopardstown, south Dublin. Photograph: iStock

A man has been charged following an incident of violent disorder in the south Dublin suburb of Leopardstown that left three other men hospitalised.

Gardaí and emergency services received reports of an incident involving a number of people at South County Business Park at about 8.25pm on Saturday. .

A man in his 20s received serious injuries and was being treated at Beaumont Hospital where he remained in a critical condition.

Two other men, also aged in their 20s, were brought to St Vincent’s hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 20s was arrested and was being detained at a Garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear in court in Dublin on Monday morning.

Gardaí said investigations were ongoing.

The scene was preserved for technical examination.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Dundrum Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with camera footage who was in or around the Vantage Apartments, Central Park, Leopardstown, and the South County Business Park area between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday is asked to make it available.

Anyone with information can contact Dundrum Garda station on (01) 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.