Jeffrey Epstein-themed parade float showed ‘lack of understanding’ around sexual violence

A screenshot from a TikTok video by @amgigimserembo showing an ‘Epstein Files’ float during the Ballinrobe St Patrick's Day parade

A St Patrick’s Day parade float with a Jeffrey Epstein theme has been criticised as “extremely insensitive to victims and survivors” of sexual violence.

The float, which is understood to have been organised by local youths, made its way through three towns during Tuesday’s festivities.

Videos of it, which have attracted significant attention online, appear to depict scenes of sexual violence and include participants in fancy dress, imitating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince who has been embroiled in the Epstein controversy, among others.

Organisers of the Ballinrobe parade in Co Mayo, the town from where the social media content originated, apologised for the float’s inclusion and said it acted immediately to shorten the parade once the issue became apparent.

However, the situation drew strong criticism from the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, which said the concept of the float had trivialised the reality of sexual violence and was “extremely insensitive to victims and survivors”.

“The float is further evidence of a lack of awareness of the impact of sexual violence and of the harm and trauma it causes,” its chief executive Rachel Morrogh said.

“Parading acts of sexual violence through our main streets and turning rape and assault into a joke trivialises and stigmatises the experiences of victims and survivors.”

Morrogh said the situation also sent survivors a harmful message that sexual violence was something to make light of.

“This float shows a very poor level of understanding of the life-changing effect it has on people in every community across the country.

“Many victims don’t tell anyone what happened to them because they fear they won’t be believed and often worry that what happened wasn’t serious enough. This float and the message it sends reinforces those concerns.”

In a statement, the Ballinrobe St Patrick’s Day parade committee apologised for the float’s inclusion.

“As members of this community, as parents, and as volunteers, we want to state clearly that we condemn sexual violence, abuse and exploitation in all forms,” it said.

“We acknowledge that one of the floats was not in keeping with the values of our parade. It was highly offensive to those who attended and those who viewed the material online and we apologise unreservedly for this.”

It said floats arrive on the day and often reflect topical themes though there is no entry, registration or vetting process due to the informal, community-led nature of the event.

“We have never previously had an issue of this nature. We had no prior knowledge that any float would depict scenes in the manner that took place.

“The committee will now review the organisation of the parade to ensure that future celebrations continue to reflect the respectful, inclusive and family-friendly spirit intended.”

Speaking to The Irish Times, local councillor Michael Burke said he and a local priest were on the viewing stand when they spotted the Epstein float.

“It was among a few that had arrived into town from the outlying area earlier. We were shocked as it was absolutely in bad taste and they had no right to do this,” he said.

“I really feel sorry for the organisers, they do this job in good faith but this has really touched a raw nerve for local people.”

Galway councillor Andrew Reddington, who was part of the organising committee for the parade in Headford town, said there was no knowledge of the plan before the parade.

“This float wasn’t booked in, nor were any of the parade committee aware that it would be in it, otherwise we would have stopped it,” he said.

By the time the organisers noticed, Reddington said, “It was too late ... it had gone through the town. Nobody could stop it or turn it away.”

“This float was not appropriate for any parade, but this is down to the people who put the float together themselves.”

Floats in the parade began in the town of Shrule, Co Mayo before making their way to Headford, Co Galway and back to Ballinrobe in Co Mayo.

According to Reddington, guidance was issued that groups should only enter “appropriate floats” but said that “sometimes this is out of our control”.