Gardaí arrest man following cocaine seizure in Co Galway

Gardaí have seized cocaine with an estimated street value of €161,000 in a raid on a Co Galway property.

Gardaí searched the home in Killimor near Ballinasloe and recovered the drugs. The search was part of an operation targeting the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in the area.

Gardaí from the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit arrested a man in his 20s. He was questioned and released without charge pending the preparation of a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The drugs will be sent for analysis to Forensic Science Ireland.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara which was launched by the Garda Commissioner in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to dismantle drug trafficking operations in local communities using intelligence-led policing.