Crime & Law

Gardaí arrest man following cocaine seizure in Co Galway

Drugs worth €161,000 were discovered in a raid on a property in Killimor

FILE GARDA STOCK 12/07/19 Bray Garda Stationâ€¦ Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Gardaí from the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit arrested a man in his 20s.
Tue Sept 02 2025 - 09:56

Gardaí have seized cocaine with an estimated street value of €161,000 in a raid on a Co Galway property.

Gardaí searched the home in Killimor near Ballinasloe and recovered the drugs. The search was part of an operation targeting the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in the area.

Gardaí from the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit arrested a man in his 20s. He was questioned and released without charge pending the preparation of a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The drugs will be sent for analysis to Forensic Science Ireland.

READ MORE

Bob Geldof speaks to Micheál Martin about presidency

South Dublin all-girls school welcomes boys to classroom for first time since opening

Ireland was once the tradwife capital of the world. Worse, they were happy

Want to retire early in Ireland? These are five habits of people that do

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara which was launched by the Garda Commissioner in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to dismantle drug trafficking operations in local communities using intelligence-led policing.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter