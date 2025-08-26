Crime & Law

Man injured in shooting near shopping centre in Dublin

Man (40s) taken from scene near Corduff Shopping Centre for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life threatening

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien
Tue Aug 26 2025 - 19:41

A man has been injured following a shooting near a shopping centre in Dublin 15 on Tuesday afternoon.

The man, aged in his 40s, sustained injuries during the shooting near the Corduff Shopping Centre at Blackcourt Avenue at about 4.40pm.

He was taken from the scene for treatment of injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

The scene is currently held and a technical examination is under way.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Anyone who may have camera footage and wastravelling in the area between 4.20pm and 5.20pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

