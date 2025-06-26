Garda investigating Dublin pub burglary injured in knife attack

The injured garda was treated at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown and has since been released. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A garda has been hospitalised after being attacked with a knife while responding to a burglary at a Dublin pub.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday morning in Dublin 15.

The garda suffered non-life threatening knife injuries from the “aggressive and threatening” suspect, according to a Garda statement.

He was treated at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown and has since been released.

It is understood the suspect, who was highly intoxicated at the time, also suffered injuries during the incident.

The incident has been condemned by the Garda Representative Association (GRA) which said attacks on gardaí “are becoming far too common.”

At about 3.45am, gardaí from Blanchardstown Garda station responded to a report of a burglary at a pub.

They found the door had been prised open and called for backup. When they entered, they found the suspect inside and confronted him.

The suspect became aggressive and attacked the gardaí, inflicting knife wounds to the hands of one member, a male garda in his 20s.

The suspected burglar, a man in his 30s, also suffered knife injuries before being arrested. He is being detained at a Dublin Garda station.

The knife, along with €1,500 in cash, was seized as part of the investigation.

Garda headquarters described the injured member’s injuries as non-life-threatening and said welfare services have been made available.

“It is with real concern that we acknowledge yet another incident in which a young Garda was assaulted while carrying out their duties, this time during the arrest of an individual in possession of a knife at a suspected burglary in Blanchardstown,” said Mark Ferris, the GRA representative for West Dublin.

“I wish to commend my colleagues for their courage and professionalism in the face of such adversity. Attacks on members of An Garda Síochána are entirely unacceptable, and sadly, becoming far too common. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks our members face daily while carrying out their work.”