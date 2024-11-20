Man escapes from car after crash following alleged abduction in Cork

Gardaí are investigating reports of a man who was assaulted and 'forcibly removed' from his Cork home. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man was assaulted and “forcibly removed” from his Cork home before making his escape when the vehicle he was put in crashed, gardaí have said.

In an appeal for information on the incident, gardaí said they are investigating both an alleged assault and false imprisonment.

Investigators in the Douglas area of the city said the incident occurred at a residence in Maryborough Hill in the early hours of last Sunday morning.

At approximately 2.30am, the man, who is aged in his 20s, was assaulted and forcibly removed from his home in Douglas and driven to Curraheen Park in Bishopstown.

READ MORE

However, at that stage, the vehicle crashed and the man was able to escape.

Gardaí attended the scene and the victim was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries. They did not comment on any potential motive or other circumstances.

They have appealed to anyone who was travelling in Maryborough Hill, Douglas area between 2.30am and 3am on Sunday, or in the Curraheen Park, Bishopstown area between 3.30am and 4am, or between the two areas, to make contact.

Road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage have also been asked to make it available.

Anyone with information can contact Togher Garda Station at (021) 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any station.