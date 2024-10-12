Two men arrested in Rosslare in connection with people smuggling investigation

Gardaí attached to the immigration unit, Rosslare Port, supported by the serious crime hub, as well as the Wexford and Wicklow Garda divisions are investigating all of the circumstances of the incident. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí have launched a people smuggling investigation after two men were discovered hiding in a small commercial van on a ferry in Rosslare port.

Two men aged in their 30s, who were the driver and a passenger in the van, were arrested.

The two men were discovered by the ship’s crew during the voyage and gardaí in the Wicklow and Wexford division were alerted in advance of the arrival of the vessel to Rosslare Europort on Friday.

Both men were in good health and received any necessary State supports.

Gardaí attached to the immigration unit, Rosslare Port, supported by the serious crime hub, as well as the Wexford and Wicklow Garda divisions are investigating all of the circumstances of the incident.

Gardaí said the investigations will involve liaison with international counterparts.

The driver and passenger in the van were arrested for an alleged offence under the Criminal Justice (Smuggling of Persons) Act, 2021.

The men were detained at a Garda station in Wexford/Wicklow Garda division under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both men have been released without charge, pending further investigations and the submission of a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Wexford Garda station 053-9165200, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station. – PA