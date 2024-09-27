Tributes paid following death of ‘outstanding’ garda who took on Kinahan cartel

Garda assistant commissioner John O’Driscoll led operations against the Kinahan cartel which has generated about €1 billion by leaving ‘addiction and violence in its wake’

John O’Driscoll, the senior Garda who served for more than four decades and led operations against the Kinahan cartel in the years before his retirement just over two years ago, has died.

Paying tribute to the former assistant commissioner, the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris described him as “an outstanding member” of the force.

“Throughout his 41 years of stellar service, John worked tirelessly to protect the most vulnerable in society and was a great advocate for the power of sport, particularly boxing, in helping and supporting children from deprived areas,” Mr Harris said.

Highlighting Mr O’Driscoll’s role at the “forefront in Garda successes against organised crime” he said the work he had done “helped save lives and protect communities from the scourge of drugs.”

Mr O’Driscoll, was from the north side of Dublin, joined the Garda in 1981 and was assigned to Fitzgibbon Street Garda station in the north inner-city.

He went on to serve in the Garda National Immigration Bureau, Garda National Drug Unit and the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, as well as in postings in Swinford, Co Mayo, and Rathangan, Co Kildare.

Garda assistant commissioner John O'Driscoll addresses a media briefing about recent successes against organised crime gangs. Photograph: The Irish Times

Mr O’Driscoll retired in the summer of 2022 after spending over five years as Assistant Commissioner for Special Crime Operations.

He took up the post in the middle of the feud between the Kinahan and Hutch organised crime groups, which was responsible for about 18 murders.

Following the Regency Hotel Shooting in February 2016, he became the public face of the Garda’s efforts to quell the feud and dismantle the Kinahan Cartel, an international drug-smuggling group founded by Christy Kinahan and operated by his sons Daniel Kinahan and Christy Kinahan Junior.

Operations under the leadership of Mr O’Driscoll resulted in the imprisonment of many members and associates of the gang and shortly before his retirement he played a key role in garnering international support for sanctions against the Kinahan leadership which is based in Dubai.

Concluding his statement, Mr Harris said his thoughts “and the thoughts of the entire Garda organisation are with John’s wife Muriel and his children, Michelle, Laura and Seán. May he rest in peace.”