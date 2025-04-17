Teenager faces sexual assault charge over claim he ‘humped’ girl in front of group

Male youth allegedly approached the girl from behind and started touching and slapping her bum. Photograph: Graham Hughes/Photocall Ireland

A teenager is facing a sexual assault charge over an allegation that he “humped” a 15 -year-old girl from behind in front of a group of teenage boys.

A children’s District Court in Co Clare heard the male was 14 at the time of the alleged incident.

State Solicitor for Clare, Aisling Casey, outlined the case against the teen who is now aged 17.

The accused was accompanied in court by his mother.

READ MORE

Ms Casey said someone allegedly took the girl’s phone, along with a Revolut card and €20 when at a location in Clare in May 2022.

The girl walked over to a group of males to ask for her phone and spoke to another juvenile who was with the accused. He gave back the phone but there was no money or card in it, she said. There is no suggestion the accused took the card or the money, the court heard.

Ms Casey said the accused then allegedly came from behind and “started touching her bum, and he slapped her bum and grabbed it and she turned around and told him to stop”.

Ms Casey said the accused then allegedly grabbed the girl’s waist. The court heard the girl told members of An Garda Síochána “he humped me and I turned around and I told him to stop and he wouldn’t stop”.

Ms Casey said the girl explained she meant the boy “grabbed my hips and thrust his hips into my bum”.

Ms Casey said the accused was not known to the alleged injured party and he was also identified by footage provided to gardaí.

Ms Casey said the alleged sexual assault is touching outside the clothing and that the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed summary disposal in the District Court. Judge Alec Gabbett agreed with the recommendation.

Solicitor Daragh Hassett, for the accused, said an adjournment will allow him to receive instructions from his client.

“It is a difficult case. I am very conscious that he is getting older,” Mr Hassett said.

Ms Casey saiid the case needs to be expedited as it involves minors.

Judge Gabbett adjourned the case to May 6th for mention with the intention of having it heard on July 1st.