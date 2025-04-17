Student captured on CCTV performing lewd acts outside woman’s workplace, court hears

Pleading for bail, Rishabh Mahajan's solicitor said his client could not leave the country and would obey conditions. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A student was captured on CCTV repeatedly performing lewd acts outside a woman’s workplace in Dublin, a court has heard.

Rishabh Mahajan (29), from India but with an address in Smithfield, Dublin 7, was charged with three counts under the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017 for exposing himself to cause fear, distress or alarm to another person.

Objecting to bail, Garda Patrick Hynes told Judge Treasa Kelly the offences allegedly happened on three dates over two weeks in October and November last year.

He told Dublin District Court the man was allegedly masturbating outside the woman’s workplace in the city’s north side. He said the alleged incidents took place between 1 and 4am and were captured on CCTV.

Defence solicitor Mervyn Harnett said his client maintains his innocence. He said the man, who came to Ireland last year, lost his apartment and university place due to the allegations.

Pleading for bail, the solicitor said his client could not leave the country and would obey conditions.

The Director of Public Prosecutions stated the case could only be heard in the District Court if he pleads guilty. Otherwise, it must be transferred to the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

The judge granted bail and described the allegations as serious. But she noted the man had no history of failing to appear in court. She ordered him to obey conditions.

The judge directed the disclosure of prosecution evidence to the defence and ordered him to appear again next month to enter a plea.

He was warned not to contact the woman and told he must surrender his passport, reside at an address known to gardaí, and notify gardaí of any change. The defendant must also sign on at a Dublin Garda station on a set day each week.

He replied “yes” to confirm he understood that breaching the terms could result in being remanded in custody.

Legal aid was granted.