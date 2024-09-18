Kinahan gang leaders Liam Byrne and Thomas Kavanagh plead guilty to UK charges

A leading figure in the Kinahan organised crime group and two of his key members have admitted a ruse to create an arms cache to help him secure a lighter prison sentence.

Thomas “Bomber” Kavanagh (57), his brother-in-law Liam Byrne (44), from Crumlin, Dublin, and Shaun Kent (38) from Liverpool, were about to face trial at the Old Bailey in London, but pleaded guilty to a string of charges at the 11th hour on Wednesday.

All three admitted two charges of conspiring to possess a prohibited weapon, and two charges of conspiring to possess prohibited ammunition, between January 9th 2020 and June 3rd 2021.

Kavanagh and Kent also admitted conspiring with others to pervert the course of justice.

Kavanagh was said by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the UK to be a high-ranking member of the Kinahan network involved in drugs supply, firearms and money laundering, and acted as the figurehead of the organisation in the UK.

He lived with his family in a fortified mansion, complete with reinforced doors and bulletproof glass, in Tamworth, Staffordshire, from where he ran his criminal empire, the NCA has said.

In 2020, he had been in custody facing a lengthy jail term for trafficking cocaine and cannabis into the UK.

He hatched a plot to fool the NCA and secure a reduced sentence by pretending to help them uncover an illicit stash of weapons.

He enlisted others, including Byrne and Kent to help.

They amassed a haul of 11 firearms, including three Skorpion submachine guns, three Heckler and Koch, an Uzi submachine gun and ammunition from the UK, the Netherlands and Republic of Ireland.

Kavanagh had hoped the ruse would lead the NCA to commend him for helping them and look favourable to the court.

But the plan was foiled after French police smashed the secure encrypted EncroChat communications system in April 2020, and passed information on to the NCA.

Kavanagh had first approached the NCA in December 2020.

He went on to claim in an interview in April 2021 that he had intelligence about an arms cache of between 10 and 20 weapons, said to have come from the Netherlands.

Through his solicitor, he provided a map with instructions and X marking the spot in Newry, Co Down.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland went to a farmer’s field, and up a bank, where they found buried, just beneath the surface, two holdalls containing the guns and ammunition.

Having reviewed the EncroChat data in greater detail, the NCA concluded Kavanagh’s tip-off was a put-up job and withdrew its co-operation.

In March 2022, Kavanagh was sentenced to 21 years in prison at Ipswich Crown Court.

The charge against Kavanagh, Byrne and Kent said that they plotted to “possess firearms and thereafter to hide them and then reveal their whereabouts to the National Crime Agency to enable Thomas Kavanagh to receive a reduced sentence on Operation Hornstay with intent to pervert the course of justice”.

Judge Philip Katz KC said he would sentence the men on October 21st and remanded them into custody. – PA