Man caught with more than €17,000 worth of cocaine in underwear

Evan McNamara (31), of St Columcille Street, St Mary's Park, Limerick, is awaiting sentencing for drug dealing and possession charges. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

A Limerick man caught with more than €17,000 worth of cocaine hidden in his underwear is facing a possible 10-year prison sentence after claiming he was an “errand boy” for drug dealers.

Evan McNamara (31) was stopped by gardaí on Dublin Road, Castletroy in Limerick, on March 5th, 2023. During the search, he produced a cling film-wrapped package from his underwear containing cocaine, cash, and a mobile phone. The drugs were valued at just over €17,000.

McNamara, of St Columcille Street, St Mary’s Park, Limerick, admitted to Gardaí, under caution, that he was moving the drugs to help clear a drug debt.

The court heard he told gardaí he was under pressure from criminal elements and feared for his family’s safety, adding that his debt reached €70,000 at one point.

During a follow-up search of McNamara’s home on March 16th, 2023, gardaí discovered benzocaine, a cocaine cutting agent. He later took responsibility for a further €9,000 worth of cocaine found at his parents’ home on Flood Street, Killalee.

Prosecuting counsel, John O’Sullivan, told the court gardaí believe McNamara is heavily involved in drug distribution in the St Mary’s Park area and is trusted by associates. Despite being unemployed, he receives the Carer’s Allowance and looks after his mother, who had a leg amputated due to diabetes, the court heard.

McNamara, a father of three, with 10 previous convictions, including eight for road traffic offences and two for minor drugs offences, told gardaí he would take full responsibility for the drugs but he refused to identify the drugs’ owners.

He pleaded guilty before Limerick Circuit Criminal Court to one count of possessing cocaine for sale/supply, one count of possessing cocaine, and two of possessing drug-dealing paraphernalia, namely benzocaine.

His barrister, Lorcan Connolly SC, said McNamara has made efforts to change his life and has engaged with community employer Limerick City Build, founded by businessman Ray O’Halloran.

McNamara faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years for possession of drugs valued at more than €13,000 for sale or supply, unless the court finds exceptional circumstances were involved that could result in a reduced sentence.

Judge Colin Daly remanded McNamara on continuing bail for sentencing on April 30th.