Teenager arrested over hit-and-run in Co Dublin that killed pedestrian

Gardaí at the scene of the fatal hit-and-run incident ion the coast road in Baldoyle, north Dublin on July 17th. Photograph: Sam Boal.Collins Photos

A teenager has been arrested as part of Garda investigations into a hit-and-run in north Dublin last month, in which a pedestrian in his 40s died.

The incident occurred in the early hours of July 17th on the coast road in Baldoyle, Dublin.

Michael Farrelly was knocked down by a stolen car, which failed to remain at the scene, gardaí said in a statement at the time. He had been out with family on the night of the incident and was knocked down and killed at about 1am while walking home alone.

Gardaí said on Monday morning that a man aged in his late teens had been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Dublin.

READ MORE

It is understood there was interaction between the gardaí and the occupant or occupants of the stolen car in the hours prior to Mr Farrelly being knocked down, but the driver had failed to stop when instructed to do so.

Mr Farrelly was the son of Philip and the late Sylvia Farrelly, from Sutton, and brother of Conor, Lucia, Philip, Noirín and Tom.