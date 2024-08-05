Sulky racers in Phoenix Park reported to Garda

Competitors and organisers of sulky races in Dublin’s Phoenix Park have been reported to the Garda by park managers.

Sulkies are small carts on two wheels attached to the back of a horse. They can reach speeds of up to 50km/h.

The unregulated nature of the races in the Phoenix Park has led to a number of complaints from visitors that they are fearful of being hit by a speeding horse or cart.

One complaint made to the park superintendent, a copy of which has been seen by The Irish Times, details an incident which is alleged to have happened in July.

READ MORE

“Unfortunately I had a very scary and upsetting incident in the park earlier today at around 2pm,” the complainant wrote.

“I was walking my two dogs at the Papal Cross. We were walking on the large mowed part near the middle of the field. Out of nowhere, a large group of guys with horses and carts came ploughing through at great speed. I jumped out of the way with one dog, my other little 13-year-old dog was almost run over by all the horses and carts.

[ Gardaí make appeal for information after dangerous sulky race on N20 in CroomOpens in new window ]

“One of the wheels clipped her side, but she very narrowly escaped, I genuinely thought I was about to lose her. After this, another guy with horses and a cart came charging through, and again she almost got trampled over.

“I appreciate that everyone isn’t a dog lover, however, this would have been a devastating loss for me. My next concern would be, what if this had been a child, older person, or in fact anybody else who did not possess the speed to get out of the way fast enough?”

The woman said she had no doubt this is “a disaster waiting to happen”.

Sulky racing is not permitted under the bylaws which govern the use of the park.

In response to the complaint, the Office of Public Works, which is responsible for management of the park, said the incident “has been brought to the attention of An Garda Síochána”.

[ Animal rights advocates call for zero tolerance for sulky racing on roadsOpens in new window ]

The OPW said the park rangers “regularly engage with individuals whose behaviour is in breach of the bylaws and is “committed to providing a safe environment for all visitors to enjoy the Phoenix Park”.

It also said that, under the bylaws, “people riding or in charge of horses are not permitted to ride a horse in any enclosure in the park”, unless in an area designated for riding and where notices have been displayed.

Park rangers were available seven days a week from 6.30am to 11.30pm, it said, adding that they regularly liaise with the Garda in relation to the policing of the Phoenix Park.