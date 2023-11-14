Gardaí make appeal for information after dangerous sulky race on N20 in Croom

The footage shows motorists travelling towards the sulky group being forced to slow down and stop in the road as two sulkies and support vehicles thunder towards them.

Gardaí have appealed for information regarding a dangerous sulky race which caused traffic chaos on the N20 Limerick to Cork dual carriageway, last Sunday.

Video footage of two sulky racers surrounded by a large gathering of cars, vans, and trucks carrying trailers, spread out across the road in Croom, Co Limerick, was shared across social media platforms.

The footage shows motorists travelling towards the sulky group being forced to slow down and stop in the road as two sulkies and support vehicles thunder towards them.

Part of the sulky group can be seen travelling the wrong way towards oncoming traffic on one side of the roadway.

Gardaí have appealed for information after footage of a sulky race that took place on the N20 near Croom, Co Limerick was widely shared online.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí in Croom were alerted to alleged incidents of sulky racing on the N20 in Croom, Limerick on Sunday, 12th November, 2023.”

“During the course of the day, a number of reports were received by Gardaí in relation to sulky racing on the N20, Croom.”

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to any of these incidents to come forward.”

“In particular, Gardaí are appealing to any road users travelling on the N20 in Croom on Sunday 12th November, 2023 who may have camera footage (including dashcam) to make this available to them.”

“Any persons who observed any unusual activity on the N20 in Croom are also asked to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.