Major Garda operation planned ahead of protest in Coolock over asylum seekers accommodation

Fire damage at the old Crown Paint factory in Coolock following a suspected arson attack on Thursday night.

A significant Garda operation is being planned for Coolock, north Dublin, on Friday evening ahead of a protest outside the former Crown Paints factory site earmarked for international protection applicants (IPAs).

Calls for people to gather on Malahide Road have been made via social media for the last two days as some protestors, and far right agitators, seek to bring a large crowd into the area. Though the number of people gathered at the site fell below five at times on Friday more people had begun to arrive by late afternoon, though numbers were still modest at that point.

Garda sources said while it was unclear how many people would gather on Friday evening, significant resources were in place to meet with any eventuality. This included the Public Order Under to quell violence if it emerged at the site earmarked for about 500 IPAs.

Members of the Garda also carried out searches in the area early in the day in a bid to thwart any efforts to conceal projectiles such as petrol bombs in advance of the protest.

Serious unrest flared at the site on Monday after gardaí moved in just before 4am in a bid to remove a protestors camp in place at the entrance since March. A petrol bomb was thrown and an excavator was destroyed by flames.

There followed serious disturbances through the day, at different times, until most of those present had dispersed by about 9.30pm. The crowds were charged, or chased, by Public Order Unit personnel who used pepper sprays and shields to clear Malahide Road, which was blocked to vehicles for hours.

Though the unrest was much more brief, and less violent, on Tuesday evening, members of Public Order Unit were again deployed, with the smaller crowd gathered dispersing after some minor skirmishes with gardaí.

Arson is being suspected after a fire started inside the former Crown Paints property on Thursday night. The blaze was contained to a lobby area at the former paints factory.

Gardaí are concerned the fire started despite a three-metre high concrete structure being erected at the entrance of the site overnight into Tuesday morning.

The fire has raised serious concerns the site will remain a target for arson attacks n the weeks and months ahead.

Garda sources added the willingness of some of those who gathered in the area to vandalise Garda cars outside Coolock Garda station midweek shows a lack of fear and high degree of motivation to cause trouble.

There are fears that because many of those who ,may seek to take on the gardaí are young children, who appear to have seized on a chance of recreational violence, the Garda operation will remain complex and high risk.