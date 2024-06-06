Lack of open prison for women is an ‘equality issue’, says trust boss

The Outlook Programme, located in Dublin city centre, can accommodate up to eight women towards the end of prison sentences. Photograph: David Sleator/The Irish Times

The absence of an open prison for women is an “equality issue” that should be addressed “urgently”, the executive director of the Penal Reform Trust has warned.

Saoirse Brady was speaking on Thursday after the publication of an evaluation report on a residential, step-down facility, operated by Focus Ireland, to prepare women prisoners for reintegration post-release.

The Outlook Programme, located in Dublin city centre, can accommodate up to eight women towards the end of prison sentences. Referred from the Dóchas Centre women’s prison, participants are generally at low risk of reoffending, having committed non-violent and non-sexual crimes. Outlook has supported 51 women since opening in 2019. It is the only such facility for women.

In contrast Shelton Abbey, Co Wicklow and Loughan House, Co Cavan, open prisons for men open since the 1970s, have capacities of 115 and 140 respectively.

A total of 5,801 people were sent to prison in 2022 – up from 5,179 in 2021. Of these 10.9 per cent were women, up from 9.4 per cent in 2021.

Specific data on recidivism rates among women completing Outlook were not available but “anecdotal evidence from stakeholders indicates that it has been low,” says the report. Some 70 per cent of the 39 women completing it progressed to employment, 18 per cent to further or higher education, and, nine per cent to volunteering.

Among participants was Sheila (not her real name), mother of two daughters. In her 40s and from the Midlands she said when she entered the Dóchas Centre in 2022 she “felt broken, terrified, ashamed, traumatised”.

She was offered an opportunity to participate in the Outlook programme before her year’s sentence ended. “I found the first few weeks very overwhelming. I put a lot of pressure on myself to get things right as I never wanted to experience prison again. [Her key-worker] sat with me – told me what I could do, what support I could get and we came up with a plan.

“I worked very hard from the day I was arrested to get clean, as I am an addict. Thankfully I was over a year clean when I went into prison but I knew I needed help and to start dealing with why I started using in the first place.”

She enrolled in an aftercare programme and counselling. She completed several courses to high Fetac levels, including in addiction studies and social studies, and obtained a Safe pass following a construction course.

She is now employed by Focus Ireland as a peer support worker and she runs several programmes for the charity. “There is very little support for women after they leave the Dóchas Centre,” said Sheila, adding she hoped to work in the area.